On the Northridge Mall website, a writeup of Sherri's Cookies trumpets Sherri's ability to provide "only the best delicious homemade traditional cookies and brownies in Salinas.
"Her love and passion for baking is the story of her success. Sherry (sic) is living her dream, which was to be sweet to everyone."
In Monterey County Superior Court, it's a different story.
On March 12, Northridge Owner L.P., an entity of the private investment giant Starwood Capital Group, sued Jamshid "Jim" Khatibi and Shahrzad Nezaratizadeh, individually and as the owners of Sherri's Cookies, for failing to pay rent during the pandemic.
Between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021 (a date that has yet to arrive), the lawsuit alleges Sherri's has failed to pay $113,983.06 in rent owed and the owners are in breach of their lease. The cookie business has been at the mall, in about 900 square feet, since 2005.
Khatibi says he's not trying to get out of paying, but had hoped to negotiate. During the pandemic, his business was closed for more than three months, and then had to close again at several points last year when employees tested positive for Covid.
"I understand everyone got hurt during the pandemic and I feel everyone should shoulder their fair share," Khatibi says. "That's all I'm asking for and that's not too much. Everyone else is in the same shoes."
The case will have its first court hearing on July 13.
