The number of passengers from the Grand Princess Cruise ship quarantined at Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds grew to 19 as of Friday, March 13, according to a statement released by Pacific Grove City Manager Ben Harvey on Saturday.
State officials previously said up to 24 people could be staying on the state-owned property for their individual 14-day quarantines. Initially four passengers arrived on March 10.
As of March 14, health officials have not said whether the passengers in quarantine have been tested for COVID-19; all that's been announced publicly is that they were screened, and deemed to be not ill enough for hospitalization, and too unwell—possibly due to unrelated medical conditions—for quarantine in different settings, such as military bases.
The number of people in quarantine at Asilomar could fluctuate, the city statement says, because “additional individuals could be transferred to Asilomar and others will be transported to a federal military base if they test negative for (COVID-19).”
There has been no announcement that any of the passengers at Asilomar have tested positive, as well as any residents of Monterey County. At a press conference at Pacific Grove City Hall on Wednesday, Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno said the passengers at Asilomar had been screened but not yet tested for the virus. He offered up the county’s public health lab in Salinas to process tests but said the state may choose to use another facility.
According to Saturday’s announcement, state officials are partnering with federal and local governments to “ensure that adequate protocols are in place to protect the public health and safety of residents in the communities surrounding Asilomar and California.” It also said the state and federal employees and contractors are following “comprehensive guidelines and best practices known for the care of patients who have been exposed to COVID-19.”
Local officials have expressed frustration with state and federal officials, however, complaining Monterey County, Pacific Grove and nearby Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula were not informed ahead of time of the decision to house Grand Princess passengers at Asilomar and have not been sharing enough information about the status of those passengers. County officials say they learned only hours before the first four quarantined patients arrived that Asilomar would be used as a quarantine site.
One source from the Monterey County medical community who is not authorized to the media told the Weekly on Thursday that the hospital—the closest medical facility to Asilomar should passengers need additional care—was not contacted nor given information about the patients once they arrived.
“If they wanted to call us and give us a heads up we’re happy to do our part, but they should have called,” the source says. The hospital could better prepare itself for any eventuality regarding the passengers but cannot do so without more detailed information, the source says.
“We don’t know what is going on there, we don’t know if they have a doctor there. There's no transparency and no data flow.”
As of Saturday, March 14, the source says the hospital has been given some information but not enough: “It’s like pulling teeth."
Written in a question-and-answer format, the city's statement on Saturday entitled “Talking Points, Asilomar,” answers a question about medical emergencies by saying that non-emergency medical treatment is being provided on-site by state and federal employees and contractors.
“However, should one of these individuals suffer a serious medical emergency, such as a heart attack, local emergency officials would be called for response,” it reads.
Originally CHOMP officials were not told who the passengers were, what their medical status was, which of them had been tested and what the results of tests were. They also didn't know who is on the team of people caring for the passengers at Asilomar.
The governor’s Office of Emergency Services has not answered a list of questions from the Weekly about why officials did not contact local officials before deciding to house passengers at Asilomar, why it is not sharing medical information and more.
Answers were provided on questions about the decision by Aramark, the contractor that operates Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds, to temporarily shutter operations until April 13.
A California State Parks spokesperson, Jorge Moreno, says by email the company made the decision due to “guest feedback and the comfort of employees.”
The state employees who work at Asilomar, a state beach operated by concessionaire Aramark, were redirected to other state locations in the area and continue to be paid.
“While Aramark is responsible for the management of their employees, the California State Parks is open to discussing a potential arrangement that may help support the displaced workers,” Moreno says.
As for Aramark itself, which had to cancel group and individual reservations for a full month, the State Parks agency is in discussion with the company to “assist with a financial arrangement that helps to minimize losses,” Moreno says.
Passengers at Asilomar are required to remain for a 14-day quarantine period from the time they arrive at the hotel. The talking points statement says any person who tests positive for COVID-19 must test negative two times before they are discharged.
“The best-case scenario is they sit there quietly for the duration of the quarantine and nothing happens,” the source says.
