Following last week’s heat advisory warning, the weather is about to swing to the other extreme. Officials have issued a cold-weather advisory for parts of Monterey County, with overnight temperatures in the Salinas Valley expected to drop into the 30s on Oct. 30 and 31 and potentially into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
King City, Greenfield and Salinas are expected to experience the lowest temperatures in the hours just before sunrise, from about 4-7am. The coldest night is expected to be Wednesday, Oct. 30, as winds die down.
Those without access to shelter and heat sources are at the highest risk of the cold conditions. Natalie Rodriguez of the nonprofit Community Homeless Solutions, which operates a Salinas warming shelter. Rodriguez says it's the largest warming shelter in the region, with a 70-person capacity. The check-in period is from 4-8pm, and the shelter operates until 8am, meaning it's open during the most critically chilly pre-dawn hours.
The cold spell is predicted to affect areas further north, well into Sonoma County, where residents have evacuated due to wildfires. Officials advise people displaced by wildfires to be sure to seek shelter during the cold nights.
