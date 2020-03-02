Pay Off…On the eve of Super Tuesday—which now includes California, in hopes that Californians get to feel relevant to the presidential primary process—Squid found Squidself contemplating who’s on the ballot, or at least who’s left. The list of presidential dropouts whose names appear on the ballot is longer than the list of candidates who are actually still running: Pete Buttigeig, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer within the last 24 hours, Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet in recent weeks, Cory Booker and Julian Castro before that. (Tulsi Gabbard has not dropped out, to Squid’s knowledge, but might as well have months ago. Is she hanging on at the behest of the Russians?)
So much for the push for early voting—it’s just a way to feel irrelevant if you already sent in your ballot for a dropout. (Squid, who has no party preference, requested a presidential primary ballot in hopes of feeling relevant on Super Tuesday, but instead just finds that Squid’s head is spinning.)
Mike Bloomberg has been doing his best to stuff Squid’s mailbox with campaign literature, but still, he’s got nothing on local county supervisor candidate Steve McShane when it comes to mail. Squid can’t open Squid’s unusually large eyes without seeing McShane signs, go on social media without seeing his ads or check the mail without glossy, fancy mailers falling out.
Squid took a look at the money behind all that gloss, and discovered that in just the past 10 days, McShane has raised $27,500 in large donations only—that’s according to the Form 497s candidates are required to file reporting donations in excess of $1,000 close to an election. He’s been raising an average of more than $2,000 per day. Recent donors include Salinas water utility Cal Water’s PAC ($5,000), grower David Gill of King City ($5,000) and the California Association of Pest Control Advisors ($2,000—Squid wishes they would give that much to Squid instead to take on an ant problem currently plaguing the lair). Earlier in February, McShane also got $1,000 from the Salinas Valley Building Exchange PAC, subject to an ongoing California Fair Political Practices Commission investigation.
Fundraising rival Wendy Root Askew has been sending less mail, but money-wise remains neck and neck with McShane: In the past 10 days, she reports raising $27,000, including a mega-gift from her current boss, Supervisor Jane Parker, who is retiring and has endorsed Askew as her successor. She also reports $5,000 from the Democratic Women of Monterey County and $3,000 from Local SEIU 521.
In this four-way race for District 4, campaign fundraising and spending do not stop there: As of Feb. 15, Wini Chambliss reports spending a total of $5,809 on her campaign; Alex Miller, $11,233; Askew, $211,296; and McShane, a whopping $397,160, almost double his next-closest challenger.
That’s a total of $625,498, and counting. No one shows any signs of dropping out before March 3, but if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff in November. That means we can expect this race to exceed seven figures—maybe enough to fund a presidential dropout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.