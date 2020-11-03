When the first Pacific Grove election results were posted on election night, two candidates with name recognition were leading in the race for three seats. In first place, with almost 22 percent of the vote, was Luke Coletti, who authored the city’s popular short-term rental ordinance in 2018. In second place, with just under 20 percent, was incumbent Nick Smith. And in third place with 16.4 percent was a total newcomer, not just in local politics but as a U.S. citizen who took his oath in 2019, Chaps Poduri.
That Poduri could rise from a field of six candidates and lead over another candidate with name recognition—Scott Miller, who served on council from 2004-2008 and was a P.G. police chief and Monterey County sheriff—is significant. Miller comes out of P.G.’s past and takes a moderate to conservative approach to issues—he argued against bringing a cannabis dispensary to P.G. on the basis it could bring more crime, for example. Poduri, who’s in favor of a dispensary for the revenue it could bring, says he was supported by younger voters eager for change.
“I come in as more progressive as compared to the rest of the pack,” he says. “I do believe in diversity and inclusion. Racial injustice is happening and we do need to do something about that fact.” One of the top issues residents complained about to him was the city’s handling of a police officer who displayed on his truck decals linked to racist groups. (The officer claimed to be unaware of the decals’ meanings and remains on the force.)
Coletti has been an outspoken critic of past city councils and staff. He took a measured tone in a statement shared by text on election night: “Although never the choice of the establishment, I am committed to giving all Pacific Grove residents a voice.”
