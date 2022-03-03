As the clock neared 3am on Tuesday, March 1, Juan Lopez Gomez was allegedly adjusting knobs at one of PG&E’s natural gas structures off Alpine Road in Gonzales. Moments later, about 2,000 customers were without natural gas in the South County city.
By 5:30am, Gonzales Police Chief Keith Wise says his department began fielding calls about extinguished pilot lights, cold water and dysfunctional heaters. Wise says they then received a call from PG&E asking for help as they tried to figure out exactly what happened to the gas supply and how they could restore it.
Wise says the police later found Gomez, 54, who told officers he was trying to fix the natural gas lines. Gomez was booked in the county jail and charged with violating his probation, trespassing on private property, felony tampering with a natural gas line, and possession of a controlled substance police believe to be methamphetamine. He is not a PG&E employee.
Wise says he was shocked over the lack of security around this piece of critical infrastructure. Only guarded by a locked gate with a barbed wire crown, Wise says he believes Gomez was able to slip under “between or under the chain-link fence” to gain access to what he believes were vulnerable knobs. Wise says now the natural gas hub’s knobs and levers, which “look like the controls for a sprinkler system,” are locked up, and that PG&E officials said the suspect could have “blown himself up or taken out half the city.”
PG&E sent 100 employees to Gonzales to relight 2,000 affected pilot lights throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As of Thursday, March 3, PG&E is still working to restore gas service, saying those without service were not home or available to give PG&E access to relight the pilot lights.
“This relight work is expected to continue over the next several days as customers make appointments,” Mayra Tostado, PG&E spokesperson, says via email. “In some cases, customers may be out of town or the home is unoccupied. Upon their return, we ask that they please call us to schedule relights.”
Tostado warns that customers should not try to relight their pilot light on their own. Instead, call 1-800-743-5000 to make an appointment.
Gomez remains in jail as of Thursday, March 3. Bail is set at $17,500.
