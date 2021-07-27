Immunologists say vaccines are the way out of the pandemic and one Monterey County zip code is already there.
According to the Monterey County Health Department’s Covid vaccination numbers updated on July 26, 100 percent of the population aged 12 and over living in the Aromas zip code 95004 has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Granted, the population in the 95004 zip code is small—just 1,768 people, or less than 1 percent of the total county population.
Overall, the Health Department is now reporting that 73 percent of the residents of the county (again, 12 and over) have received one or more doses of a vaccine. The county reached the 70 percent mark on July 20 and celebrated with a tweet—70 to 80 percent is generally thought to be the range for herd immunity.
The county’s vaccination data also breaks down the numbers by race and ethnicity. According to that variable the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander population (1,641 people) also has 100 percent with at least one dose.
The county’s data doesn’t reveal whether all the people in these two groups are fully vaccinated, just that they’ve received at least one dose. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine like the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The rising rate of delta variant infections is still concerning. On July 19 Health Officer Edward Moreno recommended that people, even those who are fully vaccinated, wear a mask indoors or in crowded outdoor settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.