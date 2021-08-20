Highway 1 between Kirk Creek and Limekiln campgrounds will undergo erosion repairs and flood drainage maintenance over the next few months, Caltrans announced Aug. 20.
Construction will begin on Monday, Aug. 23 and, weather permitting, run until at least November, Monday through Friday from 7am to 7pm. A Caltrans press release announced the construction will require one-way traffic control and travelers should expect 10- to 15-minute delays during work hours.
"The network of culverts that lace Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast serve as critical infrastructure to keep water and debris off the roadway during winter weather," the press release said. "Maintaining the integrity of culverts and erosion repair efforts contribute to the resiliency of the roadway during inclement conditions."
Earlier this year, significant erosion caused by winter weather washed an entire section of Highway 1 at Rat Creek into the Pacific Ocean, leaving a gaping hole in the heavily traveled highway. Caltrans and Arroyo Grande-based contractor Papich Construction completed the $11.5 million fix, which included installing a new flood drainage system, in 85 days. This latest project will cost $750,000 and will be headed by Santa Rosa-based Serafix Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.