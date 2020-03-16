Ninety-six. That’s the total number of people tested for COVID-16 since Jan. 21 in Monterey County—population 437,700—according to an announcement by the county's Health Department on Monday, March 16. Of those, 80 have been confirmed negative, 16 are still pending results. There were no confirmed cases in the county as of Monday, March 15.
The department previously was refusing media requests for the total number of people tested. The last time officials shared that info was in February after the county had facilitated the testing of three people. (Two turned out to be a couple from San Benito County.) Since then, county officials would only say there were no confirmed cases.
The county’s lab facilitated the testing of 10 people between Jan. 21 and March 5, according to the announcement. The lab did not have the capability to test specimens so they were shipped either to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Georgia or to the Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory, which was designated by the CDC to perform tests.
On Friday, March 5, the county’s lab received one test kit from the CDC. That kit has the potential to test specimens from approximately 300 people, according to the announcement. Technicians began testing the next day.
The number of patients that can be screened with supplies from a CDC test kit varies depending on a variety of factors, the statement said. More than one sample could be collected on each patient and more than one quality test may be needed to confirm the results are accurate, for example.
A few days after receiving the test kit, lab Director Donna Ferguson told the Weekly they were having health care providers take two samples from each patient, one from the nose and one from the mouth. She said they completed 15 tests in the first couple of days and all were negative. By March 15, the lab had tested specimens from 70 people. The three-person staff at the public lab can process 40 patient specimens a day, according to the statement.
Because there aren’t enough tests for every person who has symptoms resembling those of COVID-19—fever above 100.4, dry cough or breathing difficulties—hospitals and healthcare providers have been forced to follow strict CDC standards that limited the number of people who could be tested.
Even after it became clear that the virus was being passed through the population at large, only those who had specific symptoms and had traveled to areas impacted by the virus, or had contact with someone with a confirmed case, were allowed to be tested. Some were turned away for testing so it’s not known if they were infected or not. Those with more serious symptoms were treated at hospitals as if they had the virus until testing came back negative.
The lab could get the approval to test specimens from an additional 700 patients using material purchased by the lab to extend its testing capacity, the announcement said. Those materials were not received from the CDC and “must undergo an extensive validation process and receive approval from federal licensing agencies to perform COVID-19 testing with these materials,” the announcement said. The process is underway, but not date was given for when additional testing could begin.
As health officials have been saying since COVID-19 first appeared in California, people who believe they may have symptoms of the virus must call a healthcare provider, clinic or emergency department first before coming in.
On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference in Sacramento that was livestreamed that the state is ramping up its capacity to test for the virus as quickly as possible. Commercial labs are working toward being able to test large numbers of samples. (They will not collect samples in public-facing facilities, like the Quest locations inside Safeway stores.) As of Sunday, Newsom said the state had the capacity to test more than 8,000 patients.
Newsom said the state was already using a Quest test lab in Southern California to process 1,200 tests a day and was planning on expanding the number of testing sites, beyond the 18 public health labs, like Monterey County’s. He said two more Quest labs could come online by the end of the month with the capacity to test “north of 5,000” patient specimens per day.
Stanford Medical Center is also conducting tests, he said, as are the hospitals of UC Los Angeles, UC San Diego and City of Hope. He said Kaiser, UC Davis and UC Irvine were expected to come online within a week.
The governor expressed frustration with the federal government for in some cases sending test kits without all the components to complete the tests. He said kits were missing the necessary RNA extraction materials to complete the tests.
“It is imperative labs across the U.S. get all the ingredients of the test,” Newsom said, adding it’s like “you're going to store to buy the printer and forget to buy the ink.”
Acknowledging that the state has an inadequate amount of tests and the problems with test kits from the CDC, Newsom said officials need to be “open and forthright about it.”
