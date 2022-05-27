Starting June 1, ornamental lawns, including common areas in homeowner associations, cannot be irrigated with drinking water; restaurants cannot serve customers water unless requested and hosing down a walkway or driveway is prohibited under new water restrictions approved by local Monterey Peninsula water regulators May 26.
The Monterey Peninsula Water Management District unanimously approved moving into Stage 2 water restrictions as the county and state move further into an extended drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of Monterey County suffering "severe drought," with the southeastern corner of the county experiencing the more intense "extreme drought."
The Peninsula saw yet another exceptionally dry winter in 2022. After a series of atmospheric rivers touched the area in December, the National Weather Service reports only 1.65 inches of rain fell between January and April, a fraction of 30-year average of 10.35 inches.
Although minimal rainfall impacts water utility California American Water's ability to collect and store excess water flow from the Carmel River for use during the summer, the water district reported May 26 that the region's supply and demand are in good shape. CalAm's system on the Monterey Peninsula operates with exclusively local water resources—the region is not part of the state's water project nor does it rely on snow melt, and customers in the region are already some of the most efficient water users in the state.
However, water district staff said Thursday that the tightened water restrictions are more a show of solidarity with the rest of the state after the State Water Resources Control Board on May 24 called for all urban water systems—3,000 connections or more—to move into Stage 2 water restrictions by June 1.
Water district staff said it's possible that the Peninsula could later be exempt from the state's mandate; however, since moving to Stage 2 is not as dramatic a shift for the Peninsula—where water restrictions have long been in place under special orders from the state—the district felt it would be smart to move in-step with state on curbing water use.
Water District General Manager Dave Stoldt emphasized that Stage 2 is more about outreach and educating customers, but fines between $100 and $500 are now activated for water waste offenders. Residential lawn watering—if the irrigation system uses is drinking water—is only allowed Wednesday and Saturday, before 9am and after 5pm. Hotels will have to implement a towel and linen reuse program, and customers will be given only 72 hours to fix a leak or other water-wasting malfunction before fines are levied. Residents can report water waste by calling the district at (831) 658-5601, or on the district's website.
