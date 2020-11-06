Only the square root of 9 candidates got a seat at CUSD.
Early results showed one incumbent, Board President Karl Pallastrini, not only making the cut for reelection but leading the pack, with 20.5 percent of the vote, or 5,124 votes.
In second is Seaberry Nachbar, an environmental educator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in third is Anne-Marie Rosen, a community advocate and long-time resident. Though it’s early, Nachbar and Rosen lead by a substantial margin that it’s unlikely the fourth-place candidate can make up.
Pallastrini’s career was in CUSD, with 24 years of experience as a principal at Carmel Middle and Carmel High schools, and nine years of experience on the board.
Leading up to the election, he touted his experience: “In all of my time in the district, there has always been at least two veteran members who have provided the history knowledge and experience to guide the new members in protocols and process. We do not have that this time around. There is a lot to learn about serving in the public domain, and, at times, it is far more difficult than school administration. I find it essential that we have some history and
experience on the board, especially during these times.”
