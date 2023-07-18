The owners of The Park Lane, a senior living community located in Monterey, have agreed to pay $1,575,000 for failing to comply with asbestos laws during renovations and demolitions in 10 counties. The agreement is the result of a lawsuit brought by the district attorneys of those counties, filed in Monterey County Superior Court on June 28 and settled on July 12, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni, in an announcement released on July 13.
The suit was brought against Pacifica Hosts, Inc. and Pacifica Senior Living LLC, registered to do business in California as Pacifica Senior Living Management LLC, after the Monterey Bay Air Resources District investigated a complaint brought in 2018 about unpermitted work being done at The Park Lane, located on Glenwood Circle in Monterey.
Investigators discovered contractors did not thoroughly inspect for asbestos before beginning the work, nor did they contact MBARD prior to demolition as required by federal and local regulations.
Investigators also determined that contractors did not take proper safety precautions to prevent the emission of asbestos while disturbing asbestos-containing fireproofing materials.
According to a press release, the investigation by prosecutors revealed other violations for failing to test for asbestos prior to renovation and demolition at other Pacifica locations in Alameda, Kern, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Sonoma, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. (The Los Angeles city attorney also participated in the lawsuit.)
The company cooperated with prosecutors during the investigation, and agreed to pay $1,125,00 in civil penalties, $250,000 for supplemental environmental projects and $200,000 in costs. The environmental projects will benefit local air pollution control initiatives as well as services to senior citizens.
Under the terms of the stipulated judgment, Pacifica is required to comply with all asbestos-related laws and regulations into the future.
“Asbestos precautions are required to be taken during renovation and demolition work because asbestos exposure increases the risk of respiratory diseases including lung cancer, mesothelioma, asbestosis, and other cancers,” the press release states.
“Buildings, both old and new, commonly contain asbestos in materials such as: fireproofing, insulation, vinyl floor tiles, wall texture coatings, roofing materials, acoustic ceilings, linoleum backing, taping, as well as other materials.”
