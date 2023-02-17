The Pacific Grove City Council voted on Feb. 15 in favor of hiring an independent expert to study whether the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building on Point Pinos is eligible for placement on the city's historic resources index.
It's just another step in the quest by local residents and members of COAST, the group that's been trying for three years to save the building for possible use one day as a museum and gathering space focused on the ocean, art and technology. Part of their efforts are driven by a desire to save a colorful mural of the sea that circles the top of the building, designed by noted artist Ray Troll.
Despite their efforts to get the building removed off of a list of surplus federal buildings for sale—with help from powerful allies—the building was sold last year to private buyers, a mother and son from out of state.
The fight then turned to getting the building placed on the city's historic resources index, to prevent it from being torn down. In addition, the property is located in an area of cultural and spiritual significance to ancestors of the Esselen tribe that originally lived there. A study conducted on behalf of the property owners concluded the World War II-era building was not historically significant.
In September, the P.G. Historic Resources Committee asked the council to hire an independent consultant to conduct a study. That vote was called up to the P.G. Planning Commission for additional consideration. The Planning Commission voted 4-3 in November to ask the council to hire a consultant.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, over 15 people urged the council to approve the new study, pointing out that the consultant hired by the property owners did not take into consideration the tribal significance of the area, nor consider some of the technological discoveries that were made while the U.S. Navy and other federal researches occupied the building.
The council voted 4-0, with three councilmembers absent, to form a subcommittee to create a request for proposals and then select a consultant. The results would be sent to the Historic Resources Commission. Councilmembers Luke Coletti, Lori McDonnell and Debby Beck volunteered to serve on the subcommittee.
