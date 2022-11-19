Monterey County Elections officials announced late Friday that they are planning to "escalate" manual tallies in two Pacific Grove races—City Council between Debby Beck and Tina Rau plus a measure to shrink the council size—and the race for Washington Union School District.
"Monterey County Elections will escalate the manual tally to recount votes cast for jurisdictions and contests...where the most recent results report show a narrow margin of difference in the contest," the department said in a press release. The manual counting begins 10am, Monday, Nov. 21.
In Pacific Grove, candidate Tina Rau has been trailing since election night on Nov. 8, behind Debby Beck for the remaining third seat. As of Friday, Nov. 18, the count is Beck with 2,985 and Rau with 2,933, a margin of 52 votes.
The first two seats were won by the incumbent, Joe Amelio, who earned the most votes, 3,903, and Lori McDonnell in second place with 3,778 votes.
The measure to shrink the council's size from seven members to five, Measure O, was leading in early vote counts, but on Friday was trailing by just 12 votes, 3420 to 3432.
In the race for the Washington Union School District Board in Salinas the toss up is between first and second place. Currently John Vorwerck, an incumbent, is in first place with 1,864 votes. Just 29 votes behind is current WUSD Board President Hope Belli Tinney, with 1,835.
The third and remaining open seat will likely go to challenger Jennifer D. Morris with 1,790 votes, ahead of another incumbent, Chantel Touryan-Schaefer, who currently is in last place with 1,409 votes.
Elections officials said that candidates, campaigns and members of the public are welcome to observe the escalated manual tally at the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place, North Building, in Salinas beginning 10:00am Monday.
