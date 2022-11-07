The race for the Pacific Grove City Council is a crowded one with six candidates for council and two for mayor. One of those candidates has soared ahead of all the rest in both spending and loans, according to campaign finance documents.
Debby Beck has spent $14,480 as of Oct. 22, almost twice as much as competitor Mark Chakwin, who spent $7,876. The next biggest spender is Tina Rau, at $5,337.
The lone incumbent, Joe Amelio, has spent $3,146, with Lori McDonnell close behind at just under $3,000. Darla Vining trailed in spending, at $1,100.
Beck loaned herself $12,000 early on in the campaign, and while a few other candidates loaned themselves money, the amounts were much smaller. Chakwin noted on his campaign finance forms that he’s paying for everything with a credit card. He lists zero donations.
The leader in donations is Rau, who raised $6,730 since the start of the campaign in August. Beck comes in second in fundraising at $4,346, thanks to a last-minute donation she made to herself of $1,500.
McDonnell raised $3,135. The rest of the council candidates raised less than $3,000 each.
In the race for mayor, incumbent Bill Peake raised $3,987, and spent $3,757. He loaned himself $3,000.
Like Chakwin, mayoral candidate Mike Wachs appears to be paying for the campaign out of his pocket. He lists no donations and expenditures of $3,541.
