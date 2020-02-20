After an e-bike/pedestrian collision on the Rec Trail in Pacific Grove last June and complaints about the danger of e-bikes traveling too fast on the trail, the city put a “pedal only” order in place while P.G. Police, the Traffic Commission and the City Council hammered out a new ordinance.
E-bikes and all motorized vehicles were already not allowed on the trail under the city’s ordinance and the Council could have listened to those voices calling to keep the bikes off permanently.
Instead, the council weighed numerous comments of positive support and voted 5-2 on Feb. 5 to change the ordinance to allow class 1 and 2 e-bikes on the trail, as long as they travel no faster than 12 miles per hour. The speed limit applies to standard pedal bikes as well. Faster class 3 e-bikes would be prohibited, as would motorized scooters.
Councilmember Cynthia Garfield expressed concern that limiting e-bikes to Ocean View Boulevard would put those riders at risk from sightseers driving their vehicles along the roadway paying little attention to bike riders. She called allowing E-bikes on the trail a “lesser danger.”
The council approved the ordinance again during a second reading on Feb. 19. It goes into effect on March 20.
Councilmember Robert Huitt voted against the ordinance both times, partly out of safety concerns, but also because he said he believed a speed limit to be unenforceable. He also wanted the council to impose a trial period, an idea rejected by the majority.
Nevertheless, Huitt remains a proponent of e-bikes in general, and after renting one to see what they’re like, plans on saving his money to buy one for himself.
“I think this invention is a potential game changer for the country and for the world for that matter when it comes to our attempts to change transportation habits and usage in regards to the reduction of greenhouse gases, air pollution and healthier lifestyles,” he said. Huitt believes e-bikes are ideal in a small city like P.G. for commuting and short errands.
“If this trend continues we will really see cars being replaced by e-bikes on the street,” Huitt said.
