A young boy in a baseball jersey named Milo stole the show briefly at the Pacific Grove City Council meeting on Wednesday, April 5, as he asked the council to support building a skatepark.
"I think we should have a skatepark," Milo said, then adding in a lowered voice, "to all those people who talk smack about skateparks." Actually, he said, a parkour/skatepark would be the best playground ever. "I just don't want to hear another word that we should not have skateparks. No offense."
The audience laughed, but at the end of nearly four hours of debate with over 70 speakers, it was the never-skatepark residents who had the last laugh. The council voted 5-2 to end what's been a year-long quest to find a skatepark location.
The motion, made by Mayor Bill Peake, included directing staff to find a smaller location on a paved area away from residences.
There were three locations under consideration: George Washington Park; an area on Forest Lodge Road behind Pacific Grove High School; a ball field behind P.G. Community High School on David Avenue that protesters referred to as "Salamander Field."
George Washington Park had already been nixed by the P.G. Recreation Board in March and councilmembers affirmed that decision.
That left the two locations on Pacific Grove Unified School District properties. With the area behind PGHS problematic due to its location near homes, city staff began talks with school district officials on the possibility of the ball field.
David Avenue residents cried foul, and a new group was formed, the Coalition to Save Salamander Field. Fliers were delivered to homes in the surrounding area and a meeting was held in the ball field on Sunday, March 26, with around 40 people in attendance.
Coalition organizer Janet Gray said a skatepark survey that was made available last fall mentioned a field behind the Monterey Bay Charter School, which is on the same parcel as the Community High School and the ball field behind it. She accused the city of a lack of transparency and back room dealing with the school district.
Other skatepark protesters argued that the city is a quiet place where no open space should be sacrificed and no residences should be disturbed.
Over 40 people argued in favor of a skatepark, about 10 more than those who spoke against. (The council also received a large number of emails ahead of the meeting, both for and against.) Later in the evening, those against skateparks told the council there was no consensus, so they must vote against pursuing the issue.
Some said the seed money the city put up to pursue a location and plan a skatepark—$158,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds—would be better used in reopening the city's Youth Center, closed since the start of the pandemic, as well as rebuilding Recreation Department programs. (The actual building of the skatepark would be financed through private donations. The city would maintain the park.)
The dozens of children, teens, their parents and other adults who came to the meeting or called in and waited hours for their turn to speak, said the city needed to be inclusive toward those who skateboard, roller-skate and pursue sports other than traditional organized sports. Many said the city lacks enough activities for children and teens, forcing parents to drive their kids to other cities for things do do.
"My biggest concern with Pacific Grove right now is that the priorities seem to be more about the trees and the deer than the actual children of this community," said one father, his young daughter standing by his side. "The children are the future of this community and they have a voice and they should be heard."
The father added that he has to take his daughter to Monterey for recreation programs.
When it came time for councilmembers to weigh in, a majority were headed toward what some who were against skateparks suggested—to stop the search and reallocate funds to the Youth Center and Recreation Department.
Only councilmembers Joe Amelio and Chaps Poduri were wiling to keep talking to the school district about finding a site. Councilmember Nick Smith said having a skatepark on land the city doesn't own was problematic. He wanted city staff to keep looking for a site not on school district land.
Councilmember Luke Coletti, who did not want to pursue talks with PGUSD, only wanted to consider a site that was not on open space and did not impact homes, a site even he acknowledged was "mythological." He made a motion to reallocate the funds to the Recreation Department but Assistant City Attorney Gregory Ruebens said it wasn't on the agenda and must be considered at another meeting.
The final motion by Peake was to stop talking to the school district about a site and to direct staff to find a smaller site on a paved location that will not impact homes. Peake, Coletti, Smith and councilmmebers Debby Beck and Lori McDonnell voted yes. Amelio and Poduri voted no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.