The current collection of outdoor dining parklets in Pacific Grove are too unsafe for pedestrians and drivers, cause drainage issues during storms, among other issues, and must be replaced, according to a majority of the Pacific Grove City Council in a 5-2 vote on Wednesday, June 21.
"Keeping the parklets as is does not address certain safety issues and liability issues," said Councilmember Nick Smith. "Ultimately if something were to occur the city would be liable for that."
They voted instead for extended sidewalks initially in front of three restaurants—Wild Fish, Rudolfo's Café and Victorian Corner—at the corner of Lighthouse and Fountain avenues, one of the busiest and most popular corners since 2020 when the parklets were constructed to keep the restaurants alive during the pandemic.
It means that all three restaurants will eventually have to tear down the parklets they paid to have constructed, once the city council agrees to guidelines that will determine what the spaces will look like. That could take until next winter for a plan to be formulated, according to a timeline presented by the council's parklet subcommittee.
The cost for designing and constructing the project is an estimated $50,000, already approved in the 2023-2024 budget. During Wednesday night's meeting, Councilmember Luke Coletti, a member of the subcommittee, said he believed the city should pay for all sidewalk extensions. The subcommittee's report estimated each space could cost between $35,000 to $50,000.
"It's our property, we should be paying for the improvements," Coletti said.
And despite restaurant owners, the P.G. Economic Development Commission and the P.G. Chamber of Commerce being in favor of keeping the parklets as is, Coletti and other councilmembers argued that the decision to create permanent parklets was pro-business. "There's nothing more pro-business than writing the check," Coletti said.
The decision was a blow to restaurant owners who had argued against any plan that included replacing their existing parklets. They asked the council to vote in favor of a second option suggested by the subcommittee that would have kept the three parklets intact with a restriping of the street.
Councilmember Chaps Poduri, who voted "no" along with Councilmember Joe Amelio, made the case that the subcommittee was rehashing ground that had already been proposed by the P.G. Planning Commission in November to replace the parklets. That idea was initially rejected by the council a month later.
"We're rehashing the same thing again and again, it's time to move forward," he said, adding that they could still make safety improvements to the exiting parklets.
