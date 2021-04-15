After months of trying to negotiate a solution to a discrepancy with the voter-approved Measure L sales tax increase, Pacific Grove filed a lawsuit today in Sacramento County Superior Court against the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.
The department has refused to collect the tax contending there was "ambiguous language" that voided the measure. The city is asking a judge to declare Measure L as legally approved—as well as two P.G. City Council resolutions and an ordinance connected to the increase—so that it can collect between $700,000 to $840,000 a year in revenue from the 0.5 percent sales tax increase. The measure passed on Nov. 3, 2020, with nearly 60 percent of the vote.
The problem started after the department told the city it would not administer the tax because a P.G. City Council resolution to amend its municipal code for the tax referred to Chapter 6.08 instead of Chapter 6.07.
The state's solution was to hold a special election and ask voters to approve the measure all over again. Laredo chose instead to try negotiating with the agency to find a less costly solution so the city could begin collecting the increase, which would take the city's sales tax from 8.75 percent to 9.25 percent.
The original start date for the tax increase was Jan. 1. That had to be pushed back to April 1 but was suspended as the city waited to hear back from the agency.
On Feb. 24 the council voted in closed session to hire outside counsel, Michael G. Colantuono of Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, and agreed to file a complaint for declaratory relief. They waited to file until they could get a final answer from the tax agency.
Today the lawsuit was announced as an agenda item ahead of the April 21 P.G. City Council meeting. In a status report from Laredo to councilmembers, he told them the lawsuit had been filed and attached a copy of the complaint.
The suit contends that Measure L's intent was "unmistakeable," and said the "ambiguity" claimed by the tax agency doesn't exist. It seeks a judge's clarification and "declaration of the legal effect of Measure L."
The city contends that it will lose $700,000 to $840,000 each fiscal year until the tax agency begins collecting the tax, "a substantial loss made especially acute by the ongoing pandemic and its attendant impacts on revenues and service demands," the lawsuit states.
The suit contends that the agency's reasoning is flawed, noting past lawsuits where the courts have ruled in favor of legislative bodies that were later challenged over language of statutes.
In one case, County of Madera v. Superior Court, the court looked to the "plain or ordinary meaning of the language used to determine the Legislature's [here, the City Council's] intent, unless the language is uncertain...If more than one interpretation is reasonable, the language is interpreted consistent with the purpose of the statute and the statutory framework as a whole," reads the city's complaint.
In addition, the suit points out other court rulings stating that written errors do not invalidate laws. It points to two legal canons: the presumption against ineffectiveness and the absurdity doctrine.
In the case of the presumption against ineffectiveness, laws are to be considered in effect when approved as long as they meet the stated legislative objective.
"The absurdity doctrine requires a court to disregard or judicially correct errors that lead to absurd outcomes," it states.
The P.G. City Council meeting begins at 6pm, Wednesday, April 21. Instructions on how to view and participate in the meeting are included on the agenda.
