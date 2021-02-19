American flags, each representing one of the 313 people in Monterey County who have died from Covid-19, decorated the lawn at Lovers Point Park in Pacific Grove during an interfaith memorial service Friday morning.
Residents, several faith groups and families of Covid-19 victims attended the memorial organized by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Paul Mortuary, Dignity Memorial.
“On behalf of the local business community we wanted to express our sympathy and sorrow to the families of the victims of the deadly pandemic,” said Chamber President Moe Ammar. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people who are suffering the loss of loved ones. We wanted them to know that we share their pain, they are not alone.”
Monterey County has reported 313 deaths resulting from the Covid-19 virus as of Feb. 18, nearly a year after the county’s first reported cases of the virus.
The flags at the memorial will be displayed through Saturday, Feb. 20.
