Andrew Chyo, 26, was well known around both Pacific Grove's high school and middle school. Since 2015 he could be seen helping staff at events, working as an instructional assistant or tutor, or as a volunteer at P.G. High School athletic events, including during the past school year.
On the morning of June 14, the P.G. Police Department, in collaboration with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, arrested Chyo on nine felony counts of oral copulation with a minor. He was transported to Monterey County Jail where his bail was set at $1.89 million, according to a press release from PGPD. A warrant for his arrest was issued four days earlier, on June 10.
The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed in April by someone claiming Chyo allegedly sexually assaulted them in 2019 when they were 17; at the time, Chyo was 22 or 23.
The police department and the Pacific Grove Unified School District are now spreading the word about Chyo's arrest and encouraging anyone with additional information, or anyone else who may have been victimized, to come forward.
In a letter to parents yesterday, June 15, PGUSD Superintendent Ralph Porras detailed the types of jobs and volunteering that Chyo performed in recent years.
"We feel that it is important to share the various roles that Mr. Chyo played in our school district so that you may be more informed regarding his contact with students, families and staff," Porras said.
In addition to working as an assistant, tutor, staff support for events and as a volunteer, he was also employed as an assistant PGHS athletic coach. His periods of work spanned from 2015 to 2022.
On June 14 Porras sent an initial letter, in which he stated that any person that works or volunteers for the district is fingerprinted and cleared by the Department of Justice. District officials review results to make sure there are no convictions that would disqualify them to work with children in a school district.
"Student and staff safety are always our greatest priority. We strive to improve our practices every year so that we may create as safe as an environment as possible," Porras said.
He also encouraged parents to speak to their children about the arrest and about their interactions with Chyo.
According to Chyo's Linked In page, his most recently employment was at the Monterey County DA's Office—one of the agencies that arrested him—where for the past year-and-a-half he worked as an investigator. Also according to his Linked In page, he has in recent years volunteers with PONY Baseball and Softball, as well as CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).
Chyo has not yet been arraigned on the charges, and information on his legal representation is not yet available.
Both Porras and the police are encouraging victims or those with additional information to contact the police department at 831-648-3143 to aid in the ongoing investigation. There is also an anonymous tip line at 831-648-3159, or email at pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org.
