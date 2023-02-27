One after another, neighbors of George Washington Park in Pacific Grove beseeched the P.G. Recreation Board on Thursday, Feb. 23 to remove it from a list of possible locations for a proposed skatepark.
They threw every argument they could think of including the specter of drug use, vandalism and crime for why the park was the wrong location. Residents from around the city argued that a skatepark would damage its natural setting, home to deer and other wildlife. The Monterey pines in the park once attracted large numbers of overwintering monarchs.
One woman asked for divine help in her comments before the board, asking Jesus in a prayer to change the minds of those who thought George Washington Park was a good location for skateboarding.
Her prayer was answered. The board voted 4-1-1, with Chair Charles Gibson voting no and board member Jay Tulley abstaining because he lives close to George Washington Park.
The vote that removed it from consideration also included a recommendation to the P.G. City Council for two sites owned by the Pacific Grove Unified School District: A spot on Forest Lodge Road behind P.G. High School, and a field behind P.G. Community High School, an alternative school located on David Avenue.
The Community High School site proved controversial during the meeting, as well, with some residents complaining that it was not included as a choice in an online survey conducted by the city last fall. Gibson—who served on the board's skatepark subcommittee—told residents that the site was added later after discussions with PGUSD officials.
The survey garnered over 2,000 responses from residents and over 200 from non-residents, one of the largest responses to a city online survey ever. The number one choice of a location was Forest Lodge Road with 38 percent. George Washington Park was second with 22 percent. In third place, with 17 percent of respondents, was no location at all.
A few residents against any skatepark spoke up at the meeting, along with those who indicated that while they were in favor of a skatepark, it should not be located in either near natural settings or residential areas, which essentially eliminates most of the small town.
Skatepark supporters also spoke up at the meeting, advocating for adding a healthy physical and socialization activity for the town's youth and adult skaters.
