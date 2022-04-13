Pacific Grove's second bite at the sales tax apple was a success: Measure A won in yesterday's special election, 2,258 votes to 1,520, or 59.7 percent to 40.2 percent.
It means that the city can immediately begin charging 9.25 percent sales tax as surrounding cities do, up from 8.75 percent. The move is expected to generate more than $1 million annually.
In November 2020, P.G. voters approved Measure L, which was meant to raise the sales tax back then. The measure won by about the same percentages as yesterday, although with 5,000 less voters participating since it was a special election as opposed to a presidential general election.
Unfortunately for the city, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration refused to collect the tax, arguing that the city used the wrong city tax ordinance in its wording of Measure L. P.G. tried suing the state and lost.
In December the Pacific Grove City Council voted 7-0 to put a new measure up for a special election on April 12, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.