The Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees voted in closed session on Nov. 1 to begin the process of releasing the P.G. High School sports medicine teacher that at least two female students complained had inappropriately touched them in class at the start of the school year.
The teacher, P.G. chiropractor Anthony Payan, was investigated by Pacific Grove Police back in August after a student reported to another teacher and the vice principal that Payan allegedly slapped her on her bottom in her sports medicine class. Payan was put on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The Monterey County District Attorney declined to file charges, stating that there was "no evidence of sexual intent." Payan was returned to the classroom soon after.
Then on Oct. 7, the student plus the parent of another female student of Payan's who complained of alleged "sexual misconduct," as well as other community members, complained to the Board of Trustees. Five days later, on Oct. 12, the district announced Payan was back on paid leave while a third-party investigation was underway.
In a letter sent to families on Nov. 2, Superintendent Ralph Porras said that "the subsequent employment investigation revealed additional information to support the board's decision to take steps to release the teacher."
He said that while the state-mandated process takes time and must follow certain protocols that lead to an administrative law judge making the final decision, "we believe strongly in our decision and the direction we are taking…our ultimate goal in this process is to ensure this individual is released from our district and is no longer involved in our schools."
Payan did not respond to a message seeking comment.
