The City of Pacific Grove is about to share a city attorney with its neighbor Carmel. The P.G. City Council will vote tomorrow, Wednesday, June 29, to retain Brian Pierik of Camarillo-based Burke, Williams & Sorrenson, LLP, as the city's new attorney, effective July 1.
Pierik is replacing current City Attorney David Laredo, who, as a partner of the P.G. law firm De Lay & Laredo, has held the position since 2005. Laredo lost favor with the council after a mistake in a 2020 sales tax ballot measure that cost the city potentially upwards of $2 million in lost sales tax revenues.
The council voted 7-0 last December to entertain proposals from other attorneys and law firms to fill the position after Laredo's contract ended on June 30. A request for proposals was issued between March 1 and March 31, resulting in 15 responses, according to a staff report.
Councilmembers Nick Smith and Luke Coletti, along with Mayor Bill Peake, formed a subcommittee to review applications, taking into consideration attorneys' public service within California, local knowledge and qualifications of other firm professionals who would be working with the city. They narrowed the search to several candidates and conducted virtual interviews, followed by in-person interviews with the leading candidates.
Their search led to choosing Pierik, who has been serving Carmel since 2019. He also serves as the attorney for the cities of Camarillo and Atascadero, as well as counsel for a Simi Valley parks district and the San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission.
Another attorney from the same law firm, Gregory J. Rubens, will serve as P.G.'s assistant city attorney. Under the terms of the contract, the law firm will receive $275 an hour for general city attorney services and $300 an hour for special legal services requiring more work, or $275 an hour for associates who perform those same services.
The City Council is meeting at 6pm in P.G. City Hall, 300 Forest Ave., and online at bit.ly/6-30PGMeeting.
