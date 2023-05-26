The LaPorte Mansion, a well-known 128-year-old landmark just outside of Pacific Grove's downtown area and a filming location for the 1959 film A Summer Place, caught fire this morning, Friday, May 26, suffering extensive damage.
Immediate information as to the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries was not available. Monterey Fire Department commanders are on the scene and were not available for comment. Eight trucks could be seen on scene.
Pacific Grove Police are also on the scene helping with traffic control. Police closed down four intersections surrounding the large property: Lighthouse and Ridge Road; Lighthouse and Bentley Street; 17 Mile Drive and Heacock Avenue; 17 Mile Drive and Bayview Avenue. These intersections are closed until further notice, according to PGPD social media, posted around 1pm.
Also known as "Pinehurst," the Queen Anne style mansion was built by banker George Brandt in 1895, according to a Pacific Grove Historical Context Statement written for the city in 2011. It later became the home of William R. LaPorte who served as mayor of P.G.
In A Summer Place—starring Ricard Egan, Dorothy McGuire, Arthur Kennedy, Sandra Dee and Troy Donahue—the mansion was used as the "Pine Island Inn," where much of the film's story takes place. The house was a regular stop on the Monterey Movie Tour, which operated for many years until it was closed in March.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
