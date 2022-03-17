Pacific Grove's community development director, Alyson Hunter, is leaving the city on April 22, citing "aggressive questioning" of the professional credibility of staff members in a resignation letter to City Manager Ben Harvey dated March 9. She does not name names, but it's appears she's alluding to it coming from the P.G. City Council.
"I hope that the elected and appointed officials in P.G. can help make it a wonderful, vibrant town not only for the privileged, but also to a new, diverse, and energetic citizenry," she wrote. "I also hope this can be achieved while appreciating the professional and knowledgable staff who serve tirelessly; the current practice of frequent and aggressive questioning of our professional credibility is extremely detrimental to workplace morale."
It's been apparent from council meetings over the last year that the harshest questioning and criticisms toward staff have come from Councilmember Luke Coletti, elected in November 2020. Coletti was a pointed critic of the city even before he was elected, frequently attending meetings and calling out where he thought the Council and staff members were wrong or needed to improve.
In addition to grilling Hunter and members of her staff, Coletti has dished out harsh words for Harvey, usually not addressing the city manager by name. When Harvey's contract was up for approval in July 2021, six members of the council voted for it but Coletti refused, arguing they were not getting competent performance from Harvey. "I cannot agree to a contract with this employee," he said.
Coletti declined to comment about Hunter's departure.
Hunter says she is headed to a senior planner position at the city of Marina. In her letter to Harvey she thanked him for his support, calling him a "great manager and mentor," and said she feels the same about other department heads and her colleagues in the Community Development Department.
Harvey calls her leaving a "tremendous loss" to P.G. "I’ve been very pleased with Alyson's contributions and her leadership," he says. "She’s done a lot to really improve the community and improve the department. She’s well liked, not only by her colleagues and her team but also the City Council, advisory boards, and the community."
Harvey is searching for an interim director to come on board by mid-April to work with Hunter before she leaves on April 22. By then he expects to launch a search for a permanent director, possibly selecting that person by July.
The new director will have a number of projects to tackle. The proposed hotel for the American Tin Cannery which was approved by the Council in January is still in process, although delayed by an appeal to the California Coastal Commission in February. In addition the 102-room Pacific Grove Hotel will begin construction in the downtown area this summer.
The Community Development Department also must update the city's housing plan, incorporating possibly over 1,000 housing units into the plan, in order to meet new regional housing inventory allocation numbers (RHNA), as required by the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.