Just as the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force gained a new member it simultaneously lost another to a resignation.
The P.G. City Council approved the appointment of Coral Barrett for a two-year term to the DEI Task Force during its meeting of Aug. 3. Barrett is currently seeking a masters in public administration in social change at the Monterey Institute of International Studies. She replaces former task force member Juan Mosquera who recently resigned.
Barrett's resume lists work as co-founder and co-chief innovation officer for JMC Elevated Coaching, where she says she uses DEI principles in her work with women and gender minorities.
Simultaneous to the vote to approve Barrett, Mayor Bill Peake announced a new opening due the resignation of Donna Stephens, who is moving for work reasons.
The turnover comes as the task force continues to come under fire by a small group of residents who believe it is unnecessary and should be disbanded. A few attend meetings regularly to object to proposals, while supporters also speak to counter the opponents.
In June the task force recommended the city hire a consultant, SEED Collaborative LLC, to help members with conducting surveys and developing programs. The contract for a full menu of services provided over 30 months was for over $356,000, although the city could opt for fewer services at a lower amount.
The recommendation has yet to come forward to council, which has had other issues to contend with. The council recently agreed to part ways with former city manager Ben Harvey and began a search for a new manager. Harvey served as staff liaison to the task force.
P.G. residents interested in applying for the vacant spot can find an application online at bit.ly/PGboardscommissions. Contact the City Clerk's office with questions: cityclerk@cityofpacificgrove.org or call 831-648-3181.
The next DEI Task Force meeting is 6pm Monday, Aug. 14, inside City Hall at 300 Forest Ave. The meeting is held both in person and via Zoom. The link to participate virtually can be found here.
