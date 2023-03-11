The Pajaro River breached the levee upriver from the North Monterey County community of Pajaro early Saturday morning, March 11, just after midnight.
Evacuation shelter were set up at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds (2061 E. Lake Blvd, Watsonville) and Compass Church (10325 S. Main St., Salinas).
Evacuation orders for Pajaro were issued on Friday morning, March 10, based on the rising water level and hydrological forecast for potential flooding. Firefighters from Calfire and the North Monterey County Fire Protection District, county officials and volunteers from nonprofit Casa de la Cultura spent the afternoon walking the neighborhood advising residents to leave.
Evacuation orders were also issued overnight due to flooding in San Ardo, located along the banks of the Salinas River in South Monterey County.
An evacuation warning—meaning residents should be prepared to leave on short notice—is in place along the entire Salinas River.
County officials have set up temporary evacuation points for people to make arrangements and get information at the following county library locations:
- Prunedale library (17822 Moro Road)
- Carmel Valley library (65 W. Carmel Valley Road)
- King City library (402 Broadway St.)
In the ever-changing landscape of river levels and hydrological forecasts, an evacuation order along the Carmel River was downgraded Friday afternoon to an evacuation warning.
Check back throughout the day for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.