Through the first 12 games of the season, Palma High School graduate Jamaree Bouyea is currently leading the USF Dons men’s basketball team in both points per game (17.6) assists (3.6).
After standout performances against UNLV and Fresno State to open the season, Bouyea was awarded the West Coast Conference Player of the Week in two consecutive weeks as he led the dons to an impressive 11-1 record to start the year.
Already the Dons career leader in minutes played, the Senior team captain is shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range, and has the Dons knocking on the doorstep of the AP Top 25.
“It’s nice to see the hard work pay off,” says Bouyea. “We’ve all spent a lot of time in the gym and it’s always nice to get good results to start the season.”
The Dons begin conference play on New Year’s Day at St. Mary’s, and follow that with a trip to Spokane and a date with Gonzaga, who opened the season ranked number one in the country.
