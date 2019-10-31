A major new tourist destination could soon spring up near Soledad after the Monterey County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 30 to approve construction at Paraiso Springs Resort.
According to the plans, 180 units, including a hotel and timeshares, and extensive event and shopping space will be built into the hillsides of the Santa Lucia Mountains, where a historic resort once stood.
The project was approved over the objections of some land-use activists, like those at LandWatch, who say that development in fire-prone areas should be halted. LandWatch’s director, Mike DeLapa, says that his group will not appeal the decision to the County Board of Supervisors, given the board’s “current make-up.”
Supporters of the project say it will be a significant economic benefit to a part of Monterey County that does not receive its fair share of tourism dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.