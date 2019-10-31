Hot Springs Eternal

The location of the proposed Paraiso Springs project, in the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains near Soledad.

 c/o Google Earth

A major new tourist destination could soon spring up near Soledad after the Monterey County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 30 to approve construction at Paraiso Springs Resort.  

According to the plans, 180 units, including a hotel and timeshares, and extensive event and shopping space will be built into the hillsides of the Santa Lucia Mountains, where a historic resort once stood.  

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

The project was approved over the objections of some land-use activists, like those at LandWatch, who say that development in fire-prone areas should be halted. LandWatch’s director, Mike DeLapa, says that his group will not appeal the decision to the County Board of Supervisors, given the board’s “current make-up.”

Supporters of the project say it will be a significant economic benefit to a part of Monterey County that does not receive its fair share of tourism dollars. 

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Tags

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers higher education, the military, the environment, public lands and the geographic areas of Seaside, Monterey, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.