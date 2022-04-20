The United States Golf Association promised a major announcement and it proved true.
Pebble Beach Golf Links will host four U.S. Opens and four U.S. Women’s Opens in the next 25 years. Spyglass Hill will be the site of the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Women’s Senior Open on back to back weekends in 2030.
Pebble Beach was already on the schedule for next year’s U.S. Women’s Open. The USGA added the 2035, 2040 and 2048 tournaments.
On the men’s side, the iconic course had been announced for the 2027 event. USGA also awarded the 2032, 2037 and 2044 U.S. Opens.
The announcement came on Wednesday at a press conference at Pebble Beach, attended both in person and virtually. USGA president Stu Francis outlined the long-term partnership between course and organization, naming Pebble Beach as its third anchor site.
Pinehurst in North Carolina and Oakmont outside of Pittsburgh had previously been named anchor sites with multiple opens scheduled.
“The opportunity for us to host major championships—both men and women—for the next 25 years really honors the stewardship that’s been presented to us to take care of this national treasure,” Pebble Beach Resorts CEO David Stivers said.
The most recent U.S. Open at Pebble Beach was in 2019, the 100th anniversary of the famed golf links. Gary Woodland, who edged Brooks Koepke for the win, joined the conference virtually.
“You always dream of making that winning putt and at the U.S. Open,” said. “When you’re a kid and you’re hitting that putt, you’re dreaming of doing it at Pebble Beach.”
Since it opened in 1919, the links have been the site of 13 USGA championship tournaments, including six U.S. Opens.
