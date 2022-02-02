Wednesday was a day of fun fundraising at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with a champions putting challenge, the million dollar hole in one event and a first at the new par-3 course The Hay: the 3M Celebrity Challenge.

The team of Alfonso Ribiero, Hally Leadbetter, Colt Ford and Don Cheadle edged the foursome led by Josh Duhamel, joined by Michael Pena, Darius Rucker and Morgan Presser. The duel was tight until Ribiero blistered the final hole.

Ribiero's squad earned $57,500for Excel Beyond the Bell. Duhamel's team picked up $42,500 for other educational programs.

Take a look at Wednesday's action in this galler.

