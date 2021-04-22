Almost a year ago, in May 2020, the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District Board voted to waive fees on restaurant outdoor seating after all indoor dining was banned during the Covid-19 pandemic. The agency's staff and board members thought it would be a temporary thing.
"At that time it was inconceivable that almost a year later restaurants, bars, wine tasting rooms and other Group II uses would still be required to operate outdoors until certain metrics were achieved," a staff report written ahead of the latest board meeting, held on Monday, April 19.
"As the pandemic is not over, and the requirements for outdoor operations continue, there is an urgent need to continue to support and facilitate safe operations of certain businesses," it states.
The board agreed and voted 7-0 to extend the urgency ordinance it passed last year—which was set to expire next month—by another year.
Even though under the current Orange Tier some indoor dining is allowed, the report pointed out that seating indoors is limited by social distancing requirements, as well as requirements that keep patrons away from where employees are working and preparing food and drink.
The urgency ordinance is already having an impact. On Wednesday, the Pacific Grove City Council voted 7-0 to continue its outdoor dining program in part based on the water board's decision.
MPWMD General Manager Dave Stoldt told the Weekly earlier this month that Peninsula cities that want to keep outdoor dining on a permanent basis will have to face the fact that water is limited and the number of restaurant seats will remain limited as they have for years.
"There is no new water," Stoldt said. The Peninsula is under a cease-and-desist order for illegal over-pumping of the Carmel River. Restaurants must get permits and pay fees on each restaurant seat and cannot add more seats outside of the permit amount. That means that restaurants will not be able to retain all of their outdoor seats once indoor dining fully returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.