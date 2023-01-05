The emergency response began even before the storm made landfall, and continued overnight and throughout the day on Thursday, Jan. 5. For the
Weekly's ongoing coverage of the winter storm, click here.
Heavy rain and high surf brought flooding to Carmel River State Beach.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
A sign is submerged from flooding at Carmel River State Beach.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
A woman looks out toward the mouth of the Carmel River. County officials dug a channel to allow the lagoon to breach during heavy rains in December, creating an outlet for river flows directly to the ocean.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
Waves crash over onto Highway 1 at Monastery Beach.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
Waves crash over onto Highway 1 at Monastery Beach. Large waves prompted Caltrans officials to briefly close Highway 1 on Wednesday due to flooding.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
Large surf brought flooding and some damage to areas along the coast.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
A bystander watches the high surf crash into the cliffs along Ocean View Boulevard in Pacific Grove near Lovers Point.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
Debris in the road left by damage from high surf crashing along Ocean View Boulevard in Pacific Grove near Lovers Point. City officials closed the road on Wednesday.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
A bystander watches the high surf crash into the cliffs along Ocean View Blvd in Pacific Grove near Lovers Point.
DANIEL DREIFUSS
