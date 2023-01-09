After a drumbeat of warnings and PSAs about potential flooding, along with a series of evacuation warnings, officials ordered evacuations of several Monterey County communities on Monday morning, Jan. 9, as river levels rose.
At 7am, the first evacuation orders came for a few low-lying areas along the Carmel River, including at Robles Del Rio, Robinson Canyon and near the Carmel River Lagoon, which was under evacuation orders for a few hours on Friday. Those orders were extended to include all low-lying areas along the Carmel River from Carmel Valley Village in the east to the river mouth in the west. (The area in red is under evacuation orders.)
At 7:30am, a flood warning went into effect for the Pajaro River; just before 9am, an evacuation order was issued, although many residents stayed behind. Throughout North Monterey County neighborhoods in Las Lomas and Royal Oaks, properties were visibly flooded on Monday morning.
The Bolsa Knolls neighborhood in North Salinas is also under evacuation orders due to flooding, affecting the area north of Russell Road at San Juan Grade Road, due to flooding from Santa Rita Creek. Even after the evacuation order was issued at 11:34am, residents were in the neighborhood, actively working to clear storm drains.
"We've dealt with it—made adjustments, sandbags, we are prepared," says Greg Salazar. He describes a network of neighbors who take turns monitoring risk, even overnight: "Any time there's rain, we give a heads up, and overnight, we have someone looking, who gives us a warning."
A stretch of businesses along the Big Sur River is also under evacuation orders issued at 8:41am Monday, impacting businesses in the northern part of Big Sur, all the way to the river mouth in Andrew Molera State Park. The affected areas are near the Big Sur River.
Evacuation orders were also issued for an area along the Arroyo Seco River at 8:33am Monday:
Evacuation warnings remain in place in other communities, including south of Russell Road in Salinas and along San Lorenzo Creek in King City.
People are urged to evacuate if an order is issued, and to evacuate even before an order is issued if you do not feel safe.
Temporary evacuation points are set up at the following locations for evacuees to stop and get information between 8am and 5pm: The Carmel Valley Library, Prunedale Library, King City Library and Greenfield Memorial Hall. Emergency shelters are in operation at the Prunedale Grange Hall, Sherwood Hall in Salinas, Monterey Fairgrounds and King City Recreation Center.
In addition, some local hotels are offering discounted rates to evacuees.
To shelter animals, call the SPCA Monterey County at 373-2631. After hours, the SPCA can be reached at 646-5534.
To sign up for county alerts to stay apprised of changes in evacuation warnings and orders, click here.
