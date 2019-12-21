From the halls of local government agencies to courtrooms, and the rural pockets of Monterey County to crowded festivals, some images in particular stand out for capturing personalities and newsworthy moments. They range from feature stories to weather events, reflecting the diversity of what goes into the newspaper throughout the year.
This selection of photos from 2019 is far from comprehensive, but runs the gamut of the Weekly's coverage from breaking news (like a wildfire just outside Salinas) to music coverage (like a special concert commissioned for the Carmel Bach Festival).
