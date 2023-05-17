A small plane made an emergency landing in South Monterey County on Wednesday morning, May 17, after the engine started to fail. Authorities responded to the incident south of King City in an open field.
Two people were on board the 1954 Cessna, and did not report any injuries when authorities arrived on the scene at 10:49am. The condition of the plane is unclear, but there were no reports of damage to the field where it landed.
The plane was traveling to Paso Robles when it began to experience a “catastrophic engine failure," according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. The pilots attempted to turn around and land at the King City Airport, but were unable to make it.
Undersheriff Keith Boyd says he has not seen many incidents like this, but it's common practice for law enforcement to be the first responders.
“It’s not a routine occurrence, but whenever a plane lands outside of its destination, law enforcement respond to that area,” Boyd says.
The pilots located an ag field about a mile south of Highway 101 and were able to make a safe emergency landing without injuring themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.