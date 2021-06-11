It has been a long and meandering journey for a proposed housing development at the former Rancho Cañada Golf Course in Carmel Valley, including multiple lawsuits and appeals over some 20 years. The journey is still not over, but the project reached a new milestone on Wednesday, June 11 with a vote from the Monterey County Planning Commission advancing the proposed project to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors for the final say.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend an adjusted version of the project, with 145 total housing units, about 27 percent of them designated for inclusionary income levels.
Developer Rancho Cañada Ventures LLC, represented by Alan Williams, pitched a composition of 93 single-family residences, 12 townhomes, and 40 units of inclusionary housing. (Those would break down as eight very-low-income, eight very-low income, 12 moderate-income, and 12 workforce income level.)
The project was long mired in planning processes and lawsuits, largely hinging on what percentage of the project should be designated as affordable, rather than market rate, units.
Just a few weeks ago, on May 19, a Sixth District Court of Appeal judge struck down a lower court decision dating back to a 2017 lawsuit filed by the Carmel Valley Association in opposition to the project.
That appellate decision meant that Williams might have taken his project back to its 2016 composition—130 units, with 20 percent affordable, rather than the current 145 units with 27 percent affordable—but consensus emerged among members of the public, commissioners and the developer that the current proposal was the superior one.
Longtime Planning Commissioner Martha Diehl, who represents District 5 (which includes Carmel Valley, where the proposed project is located) reflected on the long slog it's been to litigate and refine the project proposal. "It has been so long and so acrimonious over the years," Diehl said. She also congratulated the developer and members of the public who came to something resembling an agreement on an acceptable project.
Planning Commission Chair Ana Ambriz spoke generally about the challenge of providing workforce and moderate-income housing when it comes to supporting Carmel Valley's real-life workforce.
"I appreciate the applicant willing to provide [inclusionary] units," she said. "However I do think that your dishwasher doesn't make the same money as your server, so you are going to have some employees who are not going to be able to pay moderate-rate rent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.