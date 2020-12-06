Carr Lake is a 73-acre plot of land in urban Salinas that was long used for farming, and is now owned by the Big Sur Land Trust and has been transitioning into a new life as a multi-use park since 2017. The newest development is the idea to include a community engagement center, part of a plan that is expected to move through the government approval process in the next few weeks and months.
The center will be where a couple of store sheds are now located that used to house agricultural equipment, and is based on a public survey process.
BLST is working with local nonprofits, including the Center for Community Advocacy, and conducted a community survey. They asked residents what type of events and activities the Community Engagement Center should have. Among the suggestions: making it a learning hub for classes and where kids can do their homework, space to exercise or a venue for public gatherings.
“We want to maintain a lot of flexibility in this space,” says Rachel Saunders, BSLT’s director of conservation. Saunders says they are working on ideas to make a multifunctional space that can host large gatherings as well as break down for smaller ones.
“There has to be a lot of community involvement for this to really be a successful project,” says Jeannette Tuitele-Lewis, the president and CEO of Big Sur Land Trust. Tuitele-Lewis says residents' input has been an asset ever since the nonprofit was first considering acquiring the land.
Three years ago, BSLT bought 73-acre for $3.95 million in the 480-acre Carr Lake Basin that is located in the heart of Salinas. This was their first urban acquisition. They want to restore the agricultural land into its original habitat: wetlands and riparian area.
“There is definitely a lack of indoors space and outdoor space for gatherings,” Saunders says. Tuitele-Lewis and Saunders report that Salinas has less green space per capita than other cities.
The surveys results and suggestions on Zoom meetings were shared with Belli Architectural Group. The construction company will develop the first sketches of this facility. They hope the schematic design will help them to raise the money they need for the project.
BSLT has submitted a development application of the park’s development and restoration project to the city of Salinas. They expect their application will be reviewed by the city Planning Commission by the end of the year or early in 2021, then will move to City Council for approval.
Residents can get involved with Carr Lake and the multi-park project participating in the community plating days and contribute to the public comments when comment periods open. For more information you can visit the BSLT website or register for their emailing list.
