Strike it from your list of things to see with visiting family this weekend—the ever-popular Point Lobos State Natural Reserve will be closed for the holiday weekend.
California State Parks officials announced on Friday, Dec. 24 that, due to weather-related damage on some trails and more expected rain on the way, the park will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 through Monday, Dec. 27. There are currently some trees down across trails, and other trails are closed due to water damage, State Parks officials said.
The region got a break from the rainy weather on Friday, Dec. 24, but another storm system is expected to pass through starting early Saturday morning, Christmas Day. That rain is forecasted to continue into mid-week next week. California State Parks officials say they'll continue to evaluate when Point Lobos is safe to open once again.
