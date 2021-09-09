During a random search at Washington Middle School, Salinas Police officers found a loaded gun in a student’s backpack on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The K-9 unit from Salinas PD was doing a routine search when the dog sniffed out a firearm in one of the backpacks. The officers searched it and found a loaded gun.
The owner of the backpack, a student, was identified and admitted possession of the gun to the police. The student was taken to Monterey County Juvenile Hall, and police took possession of the gun.
This is the second time in recent weeks that a gun has been found on a Salinas Unified High School District campus. According to SUHSD spokesperson Marcos Cabrera, more staff will be assigned on-campus, including armed school-based probation officers.
