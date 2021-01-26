As a storm approaches with heavy rainfall predicted starting Tuesday afternoon, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office ordered an evacuation for parts of Big Sur effective at 1pm today, Jan. 26. (For a map of impacted areas, click here.)
In addition, Caltrans announced that it will be closing a significant portion of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast beginning at 5pm on Jan. 26.
The road closure will occur between Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn at mile 42.1 in Monterey County, and extend to Ragged Point just south of the San Louis Obisbo County line. It is expected to remain in effect until Thursday, Jan. 28.
The announcements come as the region is preparing for the most significant winter storm this year. The National Weather Service is predicting significant rainfall from Tuesday night through Thursday this week—while the storm may bring as little as 2-and-a-half inches of rain to lower-elevation urban areas, 6 to 8 inches are expected in the hills and up to 13 inches are forecast in the Santa Lucia Mountains.
This amount of rainfall is especially concerning for areas within or near the burn scars from 2020’s wildfires, which are susceptible to mudslides and other debris flow. On Monday, an evacuation warning was issued for areas within—and two miles downslope from—the Carmel, River and Dolan fire burn scars.
That warning was updated to an order in advance of the storm, in light of a flash flood warning.
"An evacuation order means that danger is imminent and people should leave the area immediately," According to the Sheriff's Office. "Due to the nature of the storm and for the safety of first responders and work crews, those who live in or in close proximity to the burn scars should leave during daylight hours.
"Once the storm begins, debris flows may occur faster than first responders can notify you or respond. Additionally, it may be unsafe for first responders to get to you or they may be unable to access roads due to downed lines and fallen burned/dead trees.
"Residents who choose to ignore the evacuation order, please remember the following safety information: If rain is coming down, get to high ground. A quarter-inch of rain in less than 15 minutes is enough to cause flash flooding, mudflows and debris flows."
The aim of the Highway 1 closure, Caltrans says, is to minimize travel through Big Sur and allow residents to safely evacuate if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.