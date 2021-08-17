For 35 hours on Sunday and Monday, 3,700 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Carmel Valley and other parts of Monterey County were without power. Residents lamented on social media their predicament and wondered what could be causing the delay in turning the lights back on. Blame the drought and high-fire conditions that led PG&E to increase safety measures, a spokesperson says.
PG&E has been under major scrutiny after being blamed for not upkeeping wires and equipment that led to sparking deadly wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.
More recently, PG&E officials said their equipment may have contributed to the massive Dixie Fire currently burning in Northern California. They suspect equipment failure may have sparked the smaller Fly Fire, which merged with the Dixie Fire on July 24. As of today that fire has consumed more than 604,000 acres and is 31 percent contained. It's destroyed more than 1,000 structures. No fatalities are reported.
On Aug. 2, PG&E officials announced they were adding a series of safety measures over and above the company’s 2021 Community Wildfire Safety Program and 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan to combat growing threats in fire-prone areas.
Those safety measures were triggered when the power went out in Carmel Valley and neighboring areas at around 6:20am on Sunday. They include increasing the sensitivity of fault-sensing devices, including circuit breakers and line reclosers, in high fire-threat areas, spokesperson Mayra Tostado says in an email. The company also increased the speed at which the devices prevent potential arcs and sparks that could spark fires.
“One result of setting these devices to turn off the line, or trip, more quickly is that PG&E crews need to fully patrol the entire line from the point where the fault-sensing device operated to the end of the line,” Tostado says.
“When these patrols find damage or hazards affecting our equipment, additional time might be required to complete repairs. This additional safety step could lead to more frequent and potentially longer outages at the local level,” she says.
After the power shut off on Sunday, crews had to inspect the entire line involved to look for damage or hazards before power could be restored. “Time-intensive foot patrols in extremely difficult terrain have led to longer restoration times for some customers,” she says. In some instances crews were able to inspect lines by helicopter.
Power was fully restored at 5:16pm on Monday. The cause of the outage is under investigation.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and are actively looking at ways to improve our new inspection process as soon as possible to provide safe and reliable power to customers,” says Tostado.
