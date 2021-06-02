The arrival of June means the arrival of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the U.S. but for the second consecutive year, Pride events on the Monterey Peninsula will go virtual, according to a spokesperson for Monterey Pride.
Monterey County reached Yellow Tier on June 2, California's lowest coronavirus transmission risk level short of a full reopening. However, Christine Miller, chair of the Monterey Pride Planning Committee, said in a press release that the group didn't want to take any chances with large events while the pandemic still lingers.
“We felt there had been too much uncertainty with the Covid-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure our participants will be safe," Miller said in a press release. "As the restrictions begin to lift, we plan on having smaller events such as picnics, socials, and movie nights."
In typical years, Monterey Peninsula Pride would host its parade and larger events in July. Chris Nault, communications chair for Monterey Peninsula Pride says the events will come back in person in 2022 and exact dates are being finalized.
