Monterey Bay Aquarium ReOpening Media Tour
Joel Angel Juárez

Here's your friendly reminder in case you were planning a visit to the Monterey Bay Aquarium anytime soon: Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, everyone ages 12 and up will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to enter.

The Aquarium will accept official vaccination cards, a digital copy of the card or a California SMART Health Card. Visitors age 18 and up will also have to show proof of identification, according to an announcement made on Sept. 30.

In lieu of vaccination a negative test result from within 72 hours of the visit will also be accepted. It must include the name, date and type of test. Only lab-run PCR or rapid antigen tests will be accepted. At-home test results are not allowed.

Masks continue to be mandatory inside the Aquarium and there are no tickets available for sale at the door, timed tickets must be purchased online in advance.

