The news site Politico dropped a bombshell on Monday night, May 2, with the release of a leaked draft Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, protecting abortion rights for Americans. Protesters across the country have hit the streets in many major cities in the days since. Monterey County is no exception, with about 150 protesters led by the Women's March of Monterey Bay, gathering on Tuesday, May 3, at Window on the Bay in Monterey. Protesters took turns using a small megaphone to lead the group in chants in support of the right to choose. The protest remained peaceful.
Protesters in Monterey gather in support of abortion rights.
