Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, voted alongside his 221 Democratic colleagues on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time on charges of inciting an insurrection.
“A week ago we witnessed the culmination of Donald Trump’s carnage caused on our country, as rioters climbed the very same steps of our Capitol where, four years earlier, he claimed that he would stop such devastation,” Panetta said in a statement. “President Trump must be held accountable.”
Ten Republican House members also voted for impeachment, and four did not vote. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice—he was first impeached in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was later acquitted.
Panetta also voted for impeachment the first time, but seemed much more reluctant at that time. "I did not come to Congress to impeach the president," Panetta said in a statement following his yes vote on Trump's first impeachment. "But, I swore an oath to protect our country and defend the Constitution."
“American exceptionalism is not guaranteed, we must always work to grow it,” Panetta said during his remarks on the House floor on Wednesday. Watch his full statement below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.