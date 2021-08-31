Monterey County is the only county is California with a law that prohibits private companies from operating new desalination plants. That law, passed in 1989, will be up for a potential repeal when the county's supervisors meet on Sept. 21.
The law has been thrust into the spotlight as Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp., a publicly traded, $11 billion Canada-based company, has proposed construction of what could be a massive regional desalination plant in Moss Landing. Kim Adamson, director of business development and water for Algonquin's North American arm, told the Marina Coast Water District that the project could produce 32,000 acre-feet of drinking water when built out. For comparison, private utility California American Water's now-stalled desalination plant estimated its production at 6,200 acre-feet of water.
County Supervisor John Phillips, who has questions the wisdom behind the law against private desalination operation, moved to have the county's elected board vote on a repeal on Sept. 21. Supervisors Chris Lopez and Luis Alejo supported the motion, while Supervisors Mary Adams and Wendy Root Askew voted against.
Phillips, who represents District 2 which encompasses much of North Monterey County, said a desalination plant was needed as more wells go offline due to the seawater intrusion. He criticized the county for not building a desalination plant in the 32 years since passing the law against private operation.
A desalination plant is one which removes salt water for drinking or irrigation purposes. With seawater intrusion into wells becoming an increasingly urgent issue in North County, Phillips said he was worried the law in place would prohibit farmers from treating their own well water.
"We are going to need a desalination plant…we should have had one 10 or 15 years ago," Phillips said.
Supervisor Adams said she felt desalination was also necessary but wants to understand exactly why the county passed a law against private operation of desalination plants before she votes to repeal it. Supervisor Root Askew said she would entertain the conversation and commit to finding a water solution; however, she is not convinced that opening up the county for private desalination is the answer. She said North Monterey County has not had to rely on a privately owned water utility company and allowing private desalination could open the region up to the issues that have plagued the Monterey Peninsula for generations.
"I'm deeply concerned about not including critical stakeholders as we move forward," Root Askew said. "I think we will be making a big mistake."
