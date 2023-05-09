U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, announced she will offer office hours in Salinas on three Wednesdays in May.
Lofgren has represented California’s new congressional District 18 since 2023, a district stretching from San Jose through the Salinas Valley. Following the 2020 Census, California lost a congressional seat and congressional district lines were redrawn, splitting Monterey County into two districts; U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, represents District 19, which no longer includes Salinas. He as well as his predecessor had district offices in Salinas.
“My office is here to help individuals and families in California’s 18th Congressional District, and we pride ourselves on our abilities to help cut through bureaucratic red tape," Lofgren said in an announcement. “We hope families in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties stop by if they need assistance.”
Lofgren and her staff plan to eventually set up a more permanent district office in Salinas. Speaking at an event in February coordinate by the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lofgren said she planned to take over Jimmy Pannetta’s former office. The office will be led by two Hollister lawyers, including Christian Mora-Castrellon, who grew up in Salinas. “People must have access to me and my staff and that's why we're doing it,” she says.
Lofgren said her constituents in Monterey County need an access point to get resources, a need highlighted especially after the winter storms earlier this year.
Other issues Lofgren says she will prioritize in the Monterey County portion of her newly shaped district include: improving water supply; maintaining access to healthcare in rural areas; housing; and high-speed internet access.
The date for opening a permanent office in Salinas is still unknown, but the temporary office will operate from 10am-4pm on Wednesdays May 10, 19 and 24, at the Monterey County District Attorney's office building located at 142 West Alisal St., Room E116, in Salinas. The satellite location may offer additional office hours at later dates.
Constituent services are available by appointment only. People can schedule appointments by calling (408) 271-8700 or (831) 837-6000. Lofgren’s staff is available to assist constituents in English and Spanish.
